Pawan Kalyan’s fans’ demise: Ram Charan offers financial aid to the family of deceased

The three fans who came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted were putting up banners for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

On the birthday of Tollywood’s megastar Pawan Kalyan, his fans celebrated the special day through various means. During the celebrations, 3 of his fans passed away after they were electrocuted. While condolence messages are pouring in, Ram Charan has issued a statement saying that he will be offering Rs 2.5 lakh to each of the families of the deceased. He also urged people to lend their support.

In a statement that he released on Twitter, he added that no amount of money can compensate the loss of lives and stated that we all should help them in these difficult times. He wrote on the micro-blogging website, “Nothing we do can compensate the loss of lives. We can only stand by the family of the deceased and lend our support in these difficult times. I would like to contribute Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of deceased”.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's 3 fans die of electrocution while prepping up for his birthday; Chiranjeevi offers condolences

See his post here:

pic.twitter.com/bt2cdIrLD7 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 2, 2020

The three fans died of electrocution while they were putting up banners for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on Tuesday morning. According to media reports, the three fans came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. Apparently, there was an iron railing in the banner, which touched a live wire nearby and they were electrocuted to death. The shocking incident took place in Shantipuram area of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. Hearing the incident, Pawan Kalyan offered financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×