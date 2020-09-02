  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s fans’ demise: Ram Charan offers financial aid to the family of deceased

The three fans who came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted were putting up banners for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.
16249 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan’s fans’ demise Ram Charan offers financial aid to the family of deceasedPawan Kalyan’s fans’ demise Ram Charan offers financial aid to the family of deceased
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the birthday of Tollywood’s megastar Pawan Kalyan, his fans celebrated the special day through various means. During the celebrations, 3 of his fans passed away after they were electrocuted. While condolence messages are pouring in, Ram Charan has issued a statement saying that he will be offering Rs 2.5 lakh to each of the families of the deceased. He also urged people to lend their support.

In a statement that he released on Twitter, he added that no amount of money can compensate the loss of lives and stated that we all should help them in these difficult times. He wrote on the micro-blogging website, “Nothing we do can compensate the loss of lives. We can only stand by the family of the deceased and lend our support in these difficult times. I would like to contribute Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of deceased”.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's 3 fans die of electrocution while prepping up for his birthday; Chiranjeevi offers condolences

See his post here:

The three fans died of electrocution while they were putting up banners for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on Tuesday morning. According to media reports, the three fans came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. Apparently, there was an iron railing in the banner, which touched a live wire nearby and they were electrocuted to death. The shocking incident took place in Shantipuram area of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. Hearing the incident, Pawan Kalyan offered financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement