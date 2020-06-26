Pawan Kalyan’s film with director Krish to face budget cuts owing to the COVID 19 crisis?

News reports are coming in that makers are planning to cut one song from the film as massive sets will have to be created for the same. The film with the Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead is touted to be a periodic film.

The latest news update about Pawan Kalyan's film with director Krish is that the makers are looking at reducing the budget of the film due to the Coronavirus crisis. The director Krish had reportedly planning on having two songs in the film which would have been duet songs. Now, news reports are coming in that makers are planning to cut one song from the film as massive sets will have to be created for the same. The film with the Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead is touted to be a periodic film. The film helmed by Krish is also expected to have big scale war scenes.

These war scenes will have to be shot elaborately, hence the makers are more focused on the film's script and executing the film as planned. The southern actor who is also a politician, will be seen in the upcoming film titled Vakeel Saab. The film is helmed by southern director Venu Sriram. The film is a remake of Bollywood film Pink. The Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The southern drama Vakeel Saab was expected to hit the big screen in May. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the filmmakers had to postpone the release of the films as well as suspend the shooting of their respective films. The team of Vakeel Saab is now reportedly looking to resume its filming in the month of July.

(ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab shooting to be resumed in July?)

Share your comment ×