Pawan Kalyan’s film with Krish faces delay as makers cancel foreign shoots; Team working on building new sets

The southern star Pawan Kalyan will be playing the lead in the director Krish's upcoming film. The latest news reports about the Power Star, suggest that the makers of the Krish directorial still have to construct the film sets, after the team cancelled the foreign shoots owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The southern star was expected to shoot for the film with Krish, but since the team still have to build sets in the country now, the film is now facing a delay.

The Power Star will be seen as the lead in the highly anticipated film called Vakeel Saab. The Venu Sriram directorial is a remake of Bollywood film Pink. The south actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan will be playing the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is expected to be a thrilling courtroom drama. The Power Star will also feature in a film with ace south director Harish Shankar. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to see the southern star on the big screen.

Now, with a delay in the film with director Krish, the fans are wondering when will the team will resume shoot, since many filmmakers in the south film industry are looking to restart their production and filming work. The first look of the southern drama, Vakeel Saab was very impressed and received a thundering response from the fans and audiences.

