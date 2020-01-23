Pawan Kalyan’s movie with Krish has Pragya Jaiswal on board as heroine

If media reports are to be believed, Pragya Jaiswal will be seen as the female lead in Pawan Kalyan's next.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is back in the movies. He’s currently shooting for the Telugu remake of Pink, which has been bankrolled by Dil Raju. The ‘Power Star’ will be seen in the role of a lawyer who fights for women empowerment and stresses that ‘no means no’. It is also being learnt that Pawan has signed a film with director Krish, who’s trying to bounce back from the debacles of NTR Mahanayakudu and NTR Kathanayakudu.

The movie is said to be a pre-independence drama. The movie, which is said to be planned as a Pan-Indian feature, will kickstart shooting from January 27, 2020, as per sources. But what has been the biggest news about the project is Pragya Jaiswal coming on board as the heroine. It is safe to say that Jaiswal, who made her debut with Kanche, directed by Krish, hasn’t had a great outing in Telugu cinema. She was last seen on the screen in Achari America Yatra in 2018. Let’s hope that this movie changes her fortunes.

However, this news isn’t official as yet and we need to wait for a confirmation from the team to know if anything has been set in stone. Due to his political commitments, Pawan Kalyan stayed away from the limelight. His last film was Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018. The actor was in the headlines recently, after he made a controversial statement about the Hyderabad rape accused. He said that he was against death penalty for the accused.

