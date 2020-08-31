  1. Home
Pawan Kalyan’s next with director Harish Shankar: Makers make an official annoucement about the film

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will be started after Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Vakeel Saab.
Earlier in February this year, it was revealed that Pawan Kalyan will be joining hands with director Harish Shankar for his next film after Vakeel Saab. Now, the film’s producer Mythri Movie Makers have revealed on Twitter that an update about the film will be made on the Power Star’s birthday, which is on September 2. Well, it looks like a huge treat is on the cards to the fans of Pawan Kalyan.

Revealing the news, the makers wrote on Twitter, “Yesssss! The Update you're looking for is Here!  September 2nd - 4:05 PM Smiling face with smiling eyes POWERSTAR”. It is also reported that the actor has two more films in his pipeline with director Krish and KS Ravindra. Updates about the movies are also expected to be made on his birthday.

See the Tweet here:

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the Telugu remake of Bollywood National Award winning movie Pink will have Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the leading female cast of the film. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the girls. Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. In an official announcement, the makers took to Twitter and announced that the music composition will be made by popular music sensation S Thaman.

