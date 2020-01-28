Pawan Kalyan’s next with director Krish to rope in Baahubali music composer? Find out

If reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan's next film with director Krish might have MM Keeravaani for music composition.

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan is back in the movies. He’s currently shooting for the Telugu remake of Pink, which has been bankrolled by Dil Raju. The Power Star will be seen playing the role of a lawyer who fights for women empowerment and stresses on the importance of consent. It is also being reported that Pawan has signed a film with director Krish, who’s trying to bounce back from the debacles of NTR Mahanayakudu and NTR Kathanayakudu.

Now, buzz is that the makers of the film are planning to rope in Baahubali music composer MM Keeravani to compose music to the Krish’s directorial. Though there has been no official statement on it yet, this news is now making rounds. MM Keeravani is a playback singer, who has delivered laudable works in many languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industry. Keeravani has won 8 Filmfare Awards, 11 state Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

This movie will have Pragya Jaiswal playing the female lead. Jaiswal, who made her debut with Kanche, directed by Krish, hasn’t had a great outing in Telugu cinema. She was last seen on the screen in Achari America Yatra in 2018. However, this news isn’t official as yet and we need to wait for a confirmation from the team to know if anything has been set in stone. Due to his political commitments, Pawan Kalyan stayed away from the limelight. His last film was Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

