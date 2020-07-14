Pawan Kalyan’s next historical flick to narrate the story of Panduga Sayanna?

Though there has been no official confirmation on this film, fans of Pawan Kalyan have taken to social media to express how excited they are to see their favourite actor in a historical avatar.

At a time when Pawan Kalyan’s fans are all pumped up ahead of his birthday, a new report about his next film is making the rounds on social media. Apparently, the actor will be playing as Panduga Sayanna in his next film, which will be a historical flick. Directed by Krish, reports suggest that this film will be titled Virupaksha. Though there has been no official confirmation on this film, fans have taken to social media to express how excited they are to see their favourite actor in a historical avatar.

It is to be noted that historical films have been the recent trend in Tollywood film industry. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which narrated the story of the freedom fighter Sye Raa. Now, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s film with SS Rajamouli will also narrate a story from the pre-independent era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink. Recently, the makers of Vakeel Saab revealed the cast list for female leads in the movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer who advocates for the victims. Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has delivered some megahit movies with Pawan Kalyan, has reportedly been roped in to write dialogues for this film too.

Credits :News18 Telugu

