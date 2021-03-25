Pawan Kalyan’s PHOTO from the sets of his next with Rana Daggubati goes viral

Tentatively titled PSPKRanaMovie, the film is reportedly the Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and it is directed by Saagar K Chandra.

It was announced last year that Rana Daggubati will be playing a key role in Pawan Kalyan’s next film with director Saagar K Chandra. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, wide speculation is that the film will be the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyim. Now, the Power Star’s photo from the sets of the film has surfaced online and it instantly took the internet by a storm. While the makers have not yet officially revealed about the release date, it is understood with this photo that the shooting is happening at a brisk pace.

The film was launched with an official pooja ceremony in December last year which was attended by Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan too. It is expected that Rana will reprise the role of Prithviraj, while Pawan Kalyan will play Biju Menon’s role. The film will have music by S Thaman. This new film’s announcement was made on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with a top-notch video, where Pawan Kalyan’s silhouette graphic was seen in the avatar of a cop. Tentatively titled PSPKRanaMovie, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

See the photo here:

When the makers announced Rana Daggubati’s starring in the film, they shared a video with an intense BGM. Sharing it, the Baahubali star wrote, “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power @PawanKalyan !! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!!”

Credits :Twitter

