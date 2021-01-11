  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK 27: Makers share photos from sets as Power Star joins the sets of the Krish directorialo

While announcing that Pawan Kalyan has joined the sets of the film tentatively titled PSPK 27, the makers also shared some photos from the sets.
3447 reads Mumbai
The latest update about the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer PSPK27 state that the makers of director Krish’s upcoming venture PSPK 27 have rolled out the film. What is more exciting is that the film’s lead actor Power Star Pawan Kalyan has also joined the sets. Sharing the news, the makers also shared a couple of photos from the sets. The film was announced by the makers with a pre look poster on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday as a surprise to his fans.

New reports also state that Niddhi Agerwal will be playing the leading lady for the film. However, no official announcement regarding her starring is made yet by the makers. On September 2, director Krish took to his Twitter space and revealed Pawan Kalyan’s pre look for the film, where he was seen in a warrior avatar.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya keeps it casual as he gets papped at Hyderabad airport; See photos

Earlier reports suggested that Arjun Rampal will be playing the main antagonist and the film will be a pan Indian one. It is expected that more reports on the film’s cast and crew will be announced soon. It was also reported earlier that Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo role in the film. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink. He also has in his kitty, a cop drama, which is the Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film also stars Rana Daggubati in a key role.

Credits :Twitter

