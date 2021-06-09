Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK28: Makes share update about the title and first look of the Harish Shankar directorial

Director Harish Shankar shared a post stating that they are waiting for the right time to share the updates and urged fans to not believe the rumours.

Earlier in February last year, it was revealed that Pawan Kalyan will be joining hands with director Harish Shankar for his next film after Vakeel Saab. Now, at a time when we are waiting for the makers to announce updates about the film, director Harish Shankar has revealed on social media that an update is on the cards. Sharing the news, he urged the fans not to speculate anything and patiently wait for the makers to announce the update.

He shared a post which read, “#PSPK28 Update: We planned to release the Title & First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it! Having said that, it’s lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time!” Sharing it, he wrote, “And please do not

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of his yet another upcoming film PSPK 27 before the lockdown. Directed by Krish, it is expected that more reports on the film’s cast and crew will be announced soon. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink. He also has a film directed by Saagar Chandra in his kitty, which is the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

