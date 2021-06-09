  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK28: Makes share update about the title and first look of the Harish Shankar directorial

Director Harish Shankar shared a post stating that they are waiting for the right time to share the updates and urged fans to not believe the rumours.
6894 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK28: Makes share update about the title and first look of the Harish Shankar directorial Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK28: Makes share update about the title and first look of the Harish Shankar directorial
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Earlier in February last year, it was revealed that Pawan Kalyan will be joining hands with director Harish Shankar for his next film after Vakeel Saab. Now, at a time when we are waiting for the makers to announce updates about the film, director Harish Shankar has revealed on social media that an update is on the cards. Sharing the news, he urged the fans not to speculate anything and patiently wait for the makers to announce the update.

He shared a post which read, “#PSPK28 Update: We planned to release the Title & First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it! Having said that, it’s lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time!” Sharing it, he wrote, “And please do not

speculate about the title. You will absolutely love the actual one! Am more excited than you”
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harish Shankar (@harish2you)

.

Also Read: Lingusamy’s next with Ram Pothineni to have R Madhavan and Arun Vijay as main antagonists?

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of his yet another upcoming film PSPK 27 before the lockdown. Directed by Krish, it is expected that more reports on the film’s cast and crew will be announced soon. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink. He also has a film directed by Saagar Chandra in his kitty, which is the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
PSPK28: Pawan Kalyan starrer's title and female lead yet to be finalized, reveals Harish Shankar
Pawan Kalyan helps son Akira Nandan to follow his footsteps; Check out their latest viral PHOTOS
Happy Brother's Day: Chiranjeevi shares an unseen childhood photo with Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Tamil actor Pandu's demise to Pooja Hegde and Pawan Kalyan's Covid 19 recovery
Pawan Kalyan recovers from COVID 19; Thanks everyone for their prayers and urges people to stay safe
WATCH: Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadya makes her TV screen debut; Shares heartwarming moment with mom Renu Desai