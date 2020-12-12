Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira bonds with Varun Tej, Sai Dharam & others at Niharika’s pre wedding ceremony; See Pic

Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, his wife, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and their kids, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tel, Varun Dej were the significant celebrities who took part in the wedding and the pre-wedding ceremonies on Niharika Konidela.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married in a regal ceremony earlier this week. The wedding was a grand ceremony with almost all the big names of Tollywood taking part in it. Now, photos of Akira bonding and chilling with Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej during the pre-wedding ceremony have surfaced online, and it goes without saying that they are one of the highlights. Akira can be seen in an elegant white kurta while having a fine time with Varun and Sai Dharam.

Photos and videos of the wedding and pre-wedding ceremony were shared online and they were the talk of the T-Town for the past few weeks. Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, his wife, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and their kids, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tel, Varun Dej were the significant celebrities who took part in the wedding and the pre-wedding ceremonies.

The wedding ceremony happened at a palace in Udaipur and photos of celebrities from the airport came up a couple of days back. Photos of Niharika and Chaitanya in their wedding and pre-wedding attires were shared across all social media platforms. In June, Niharika took to her social media space and teased her fans and followers for a few days before announcing that she was with Chaitanya. She first shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs? Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo. In September, they both got engaged in a grand affair, which was again attended by all the big names of Tollywood.

