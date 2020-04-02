Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab makers gearing up for digital promotions like RRR?

The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab are planning to promote the film digitally owing to the current COVID 19 situation.

Due to the lockdown imposed by the central government, the makers of RRR took the digital way to promote the film. Now, according to a media report, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab will also depend on digital media for the movie’s promotions. Vakeel sab is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Pink, which had Amitabh Bachchan as the lead actor. The film was remade in Tamil too, with Thala Ajith as the lead actor.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently reported that Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan will be working from home in order to wrap up the post-production works of the film soon. Apparently, a dubbing studio was set up at the actor’s residence and he has been dubbing his portions for the film while observing self-quarantine. This will help the makers wrap up the portions of Pawan Kalyan in the film. The outbreak of COVID-19 has given a strong blow to the makers of Vakeel Saab too.

Vakeel Saab will have Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the leading female cast, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer. The film is being directed by Sriram Venu will be and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has delivered some megahit movies with Pawan Kalyan, has been roped in to write dialogues for this film too.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More