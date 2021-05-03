Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: Makers of the Venu Sriram directorial face charges of invasion of privacy

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali starrer Vakeel Saab has been receiving praises by movie buffs across the state. However, now, the film seems to have run into a controversy. According to a report in The Times Of India, an individual named Sudhakar has filed a complaint at Punjagutta Police Station on the makers of the film. In his complaint, he apparently alleged that his phone number was displayed in the film without permission in a scene.

The film has a scene where one of the antagonists displays a phone number along with a morphed photo to Anjali. Sudhakar has added that phone number belongs to him and he has been spammed with calls from anonymous people who verbally abuse him. The report further suggests that Sudhakar’s lawyer has also sent a notice to the producers of the film and a response is awaited.

It is to be noted that a similar issue happened for Nani starrer V as the makers used a photo of model Sakshi Malik without her consent. Following the issue, the Bombay High Court ordered an OTT platform to take down a scene for Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas starrer. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it has Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading actors, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role along with Shruti Haasan. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink.

Credits :The Times Of India

