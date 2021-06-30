Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab OST to be released soon; SS Thaman calls it his most powerful OST ever

SS Thaman shares an update about Vakeel Saab's original sound track on Twitter and calls it one of his most powerful OST’s ever

Vakeel Saab marks the sensational comeback of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan after three long years. The court drama received a thunderous response in both the Telugu states. Being an official Telugu remake of Bollywood flick Pink(2016,) Vakeel Saab was directed by Venu Sriram After the theatrical release on April 9th, 2021, Vakeel Saab was also released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received plaudits from the audience and critics alike. The songs of the film are another highlight point of the film.

Even before the release of Vakeel Saab, songs like Maguva Maguva, Sathyameva Jayathe and others received a terrific response. The music of Vakeel Saab was composed by SS Thaman and Powerstar fans are all praises of Thaman for producing such amazing background music. The music director took to social media to announce that the original sound track of Vakeel Saab is near completion and will be out soon. He also called it one of his most powerful OSTs ever. Check out his tweet below:

Nearing Completion One of MY Powerful OST ‘s EVER #VakeelSaabBGM #JUKEBOX Coming soooooon pic.twitter.com/5Ybskpu8zp — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 29, 2021

Also Read: This throwback picture of Megastar Chiranjeevi with brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan is pure family goals

Vakeel Saab featured Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Shruti Haasan appeared in a cameo as the love interest to Pawan Kalyan’s character. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Boney Kapoor, who acquired the remake rights of Pink. Vakeel Saab focuses on a very pressing issue of our society. It revolves around the topics of lack of consent, harassment and shaming women experience on a daily basis.

Credits :Thaman Twitter

Share your comment ×