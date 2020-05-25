Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab shooting to be resumed in July?

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Vakeel Saab are planning to resume the film's shooting in the month of July.

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Friday granted permission to the entertainment industry to resume shootings and post-production works in the state, a new report has now emerged stating that the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s next film Vakeel Saab are planning t resume the film’s shooting in July. It was reported earlier that Pawan Kalyan started working from home by setting up a temporary dubbing studio at his home and he dubbed his portions for the film while observing self-quarantine.

Earlier, it was reported that Vakeel Saab will hit the big screens on May 15, 2020. However, it can be expected that the film’s release date could be postponed. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. The film is being directed by Sriram Venu will be and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has been roped in to write dialogues.

As far as shootings in Telanga are concerned, the Chief Minister issued an advisory to follow the lockdown norms and preventive measures to keep the pandemic from spreading, and the filmmakers were asked to strictly follow the self-regulation while resuming the shootings. The CM also urged the officials concerned to come up with guidelines on procedure to be followed while shootings in the state. It is stated that the CM granted permission to resume the shooting as lakhs of people’s lives are depending on the film industry.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×