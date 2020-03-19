Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab shooting postponed due to Coronavirus; Check details

The outbreak of COVID-19 has given a strong hit to the entertainment industries. In a fresh report, it is being stated that Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab’s shooting has been postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Vakeel Saab's final leg of shoot is still pending, which will be shot after the current crisis subsides. Earlier, it was reported that Vakeel Saab will hit the big screens on May 15, 2020. However, it can be expected that the film’s release date could be postponed.

Recently, the makers of Vakeel Saab revealed the cast list for female leads in the movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has delivered some megahit movies with Pawan Kalyan, has reportedly been roped in to write dialogues for this film too.

Sometime back, there were reports which stated that Pawan Kalyan’s role in Vakeel Saab will not be the same as that of Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. The makers were supposed to release a single track of the film this month. However, it may be delayed citing the ongoing crisis. The film is the official Telugu remake of National award winning Bollywood movie, Pink. Pink was remade in Tamil too, as Nerkonda Paarvai, which had Ajith Kumar as the lead actor.