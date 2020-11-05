Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: Sreemukhi shares PHOTOS with the Power Star from the sets

Sreemukhi took to her Twitter space and shared photos with Pawan Kalyan from the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab.

We all know that Pawan Kalyan has joined the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab in Hyderabad, and the shooting is going on at a brisk pace. It was reported sometimes back that the actor has plans to finish the shooting in one schedule for 10 days. While we are waiting to know more updates about the film, actress Srimukhi has now shared photos with the power star from the sets of the film. In the photos, Pawan can be seen in a black suit, which clearly means that he started shooting.

It is now anticipated that Srimukhi will also play a key role in the film. Reports suggested earlier that the makers were eying for Sankranti 2021 release. It was expected that the teaser of the film will be released on October 25 on the occasion of Dussehra. However, to the disappointment of the Powe Star’s fans, it did not happen. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims.

See Srimukhi's post here:

The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink, which was remade in Tamil too, with Thala Ajith playing the lead role.

