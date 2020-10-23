Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: Teaser of Sriram Venu directorial to be RELEASED on October 25

While announcing the release date of the Pawan Kalyan starrer's teaser, the makers of Vakeel Saab have announced that a special poster of the Power Star will be released tomorrow.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news to the fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the makers of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab have announced that the film’s teaser will be released on October 25. While it was speculated earlier that the makers will reveal the teaser on Diwali, this news from the makers have caught social media on fire as fans have been going gaga. With just two days for the teaser to be released, the fans are expressing how excited they are.

It has also been revealed by the makers that a special poster will be revealed by the makers tomorrow at 5 pm. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink, which was remade in Tamil too, with Thala Ajith playing the lead role. As Pawan Kalyan is making a re-entry to the Tollywood industry after a short break as he was busy in politics, fans have huge expectations of this film and they are desperately waiting to see the Power Star on the big screens yet again.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has written dialogues. The makers had initially planned to release the film on May 15. But it did not happen owing to the ongoing pandemic situation.

