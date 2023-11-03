Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin and others return to Hyderabad after attending Varun Tej's wedding in Italy

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi tied the nuptial knot on November 1 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The destination wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Niharika Konidela, Sai Dharam Teja, and Panja Vaishnav Tej.

Following the wedding celebrations of Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi in Italy, the actors were seen returning to Hyderabad and were spotted at the airport. The airport was abuzz with celebrity activity.

Pawan Kalyan was spotted at the airport looking cool and dapper in an all-black outfit. Allu Sirish was spotted in a white shirt, and black jacket, as he exited the Hyderabad airport.

The Konidela brothers, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej were also seen exiting the airport. Sai Dharam Tej wore a black t-shirt and a white vacation cap, giving us those wedding vibes as the family seemed to have enjoyed themselves immensely.

Nithiin and his wife Shalini were also spotted at the airport as they returned to Hyderabad from Italy. Nithiin wore a black jacket paired with casuals, and his wife wore a black outfit paired with a cream-colored shrug. The excitement is palpable as all eyes are on the newly married couple Varun Teja and Lavanya Tripathi, who are set to make their first public appearance as husband and wife.

Check out the airport photos of the actors below

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities began with a lavish family dinner in Hyderabad in October. A few days later, the couple, their families, and a select few guests headed over to Tuscany, Italy, for the destination wedding. The Tuscany celebrations kickstarted with a cool cocktail party, followed by elaborate Haldi and Mehendi rituals. The couple got married on November 1 and are officially Mr and Mrs. Varun Tej Konidela.

Varun Tej and Lavanya plan to host a spectacular wedding reception for their film industry friends and colleagues once they return to Hyderabad following their destination wedding. The grand reception is expected to take place on November 5, 2023. The groom is said to be wearing a custom-made Manish Malhotra tuxedo, while the bride will be dressed in an electric blue gown.

