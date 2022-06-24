Pawan Kalyan & Sai Dharam Tej's multistarrer film launches today, regular shoot to begin soon: Reports

For quite a few months, there have been rumours that Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are teaming for a multistarrer movie, which is a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodaya Sitham. Now, looks like the rumours are true as it is stated that the film went on floors with a formal puja ceremony today in Hyderabad.

According to new reports, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Telugu remake had a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. However, no pics or any official announcement has been made so far. It is also to be noted that the film has not been announced officially yet.

The yet-to-be-announced film will commence regular shoot from the second week of July. So the official announcement can be expected anytime soon.

Samuthirakani, who directed and starred in the original, will be helming this remake produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with People Media Factory and Fortune Four Cinemas. According to reports, Trivikram Srinivas has been roped in to write the dialogues and screenplay of the film.

Vinodhaya Sitham is a tale that revolves around the death of a man who is self-centred and dominating. However, upon his request, he is granted 90 more days to live for a second chance at making things right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan is all set to play the lead in Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will be seen as a warrior and the shoot is underway. He also has another Telugu film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and will reportedly go on the floors very soon.

Sai Dharam Tej will be seen next in Karthik Dandu directorial film, which is tentaively titled SDT15.