Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu version of Pink to RELEASE its first single track soon?

Pawan Kalyan's next film, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink, will have its first single track released soon.

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan will be seen next in the Telugu remake of Hindi movie Pink. Now, the latest report is that the music director of the Telugu version, Thaman is ready with the first single of the film, and the makers will release it soon. Reports also suggest that Thaman has already met the lead actor Pawan Kalyan and the actor has also heard his compositions. The makers of the Telugu remake of Bollywood National Award winning movie have earlier revealed the cast list for female leads in the movie.

Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who is a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan has reportedly been roped in to write dialogues for this film too. The makers are yet to announce the official title of the film. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims.

The original version had Amitabh Bachchan, , Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang as the leads. The film was remade in Tamil too, in which Ajith Kumar played the lead role. Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang played the female leads in the Tamil version. The original version of the film in Hindi was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

