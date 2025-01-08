Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG’s teaser certified by CBFC; glimpse to be unveiled by makers soon?

Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan is all set to hit the big screens this year with his movie, They Call Him OG. As the film’s updates have been the talk of the town for some time, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has censored its teaser.

According to the censor details by CBFC, the Pawan Kalyan starrer’s teaser is 1 minute and 39 seconds long. The teaser was censored on January 8., 2025, and has received a rating of UA 16+.

As Sankranti is inching closer, the movie’s teaser is speculated to be released soon and is most likely to be attached during film screenings as well. However, as of now, an official confirmation about the teaser’s release date is yet to be made by the makers.

The movie They Call Him OG is a gangster action movie that features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth tells the tale of a former gangster from the streets of Mumbai who had disappeared 10 years ago.

As he resurfaces from his hiding, the ruthless don goes after his enemy Omi Bhau, and strikes down anyone in his way. The film features an ensemble list of actors like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The makers of OG had earlier unveiled a glimpse called Hungry Cheetah over a year ago which was initially announced as released on September 27, 2024. However, owing to multiple delays in production, the movie was postponed and is yet to announce a release date.

Watch the glimpse Hungry Cheetah from They Call Him OG here:

Furthermore, Pawan Kalyan also has movies like Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Retro release date: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic actioner set to hit big screens on May 1, 2025; makers unveil an intense new look