Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab's satellite rights sold for a whopping amount?

The latest news reports on Vakeel Saab state that the Pawan Kalyan starrer's satellite rights have been sold for a whopping amount to a channel. The news reports further go on to state that the channel Gemini has reportedly bought the satellite rights of Vakeel Saab for a whopping amount. The amount of the deal has not yet been disclosed. But there is a strong buzz that the entertainment channel reportedly paid a hefty amount to buy the satellite rights of the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The upcoming film Vakeel Saab is helmed by well known director Venu Sriram. The film is a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster film called Pink. The news reports state that the film is expected to hit the big screens on Sankranthi 2021. The southern actor cum politician will essay the role of a lawyer. The original film featured Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lawyer's role. The Power Star Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles.

The fans and followers of the southern actor are eagerly looking forward to watch the film Vakeel Saab on the big screen. The news reports about Vakeel Saab also state that sultry siren Shruti Haasan will essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the Venu Sriram film. The latest news reports state that the Pawan Kalyan starrer's satellite rights are sold for a massive amount.

Credits :tollywood net

