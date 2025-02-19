Pawan Kalyan takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam with wife Anna and son Akira Nandan; see who joined them at Mahakumbh

As the Mahakumbh festivities continue in Prayagraj, several celebrities are visiting the city for a spiritual journey and to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Recently, actor and deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, made a rare family appearance at Mahakumbh to seek divine blessings. He was accompanied by his son Akira Nandan and wife Anna during the trip.

Later, the Ustaad Bhagat Singh actor took to his social media handle, X, to share pictures from Mahakumbh. While the photos with his family were beautiful, what caught netizens' attention was the presence of director Trivikram Srinivas, who joined them as they took a sacred dip.

Meanwhile, the caption on the photos read, "The Deputy Chief Minister @PawanKalyan took a holy dip with his family at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj this afternoon. He was accompanied by his wife Smt. Anna Konidela, son Akira Nandan and renowned director Sri Trivikram Srinivas."

Take a look at the photos below:

After the rituals, Pawan Kalyan spoke to the media about his long-time wish to visit the Mahakumbh. He first learned about the event as a teenager through Swami Yogananda’s autobiography.

At 16 or 17, he had hoped to witness the gathering of spiritual gurus at Mahakumbh. Now, experiencing it firsthand, he felt that no amount of fame or wealth could match its significance.

"When I was around 16-17 old, I read about Mahakumbh in Swami Yogananda’s autobiography. I had desired to visit Mahakumbh. A lot of spiritual gurus would come here and this has been my long-cherished dream. I can fulfill it,” he told ANI

The DCM added, “The moment I experienced it, the only feeling I got was no matter how famous or rich you are, this particular experience can never be replaced.”

He noted that around 50 crore people had come together for the sacred event and expressed his gratitude for being part of it. Calling it a memorable experience, he shared that he always prayed for the welfare of the nation and humanity.

Meanwhile, the Mahakumbh festivities at Prayagraj will conclude on February 26.