Pawan Kalyan talks about Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan release delay: ‘Rule is a rule, you cannot blame...’

Pawan Kalyan has spoken out about the controversy surrounding the delay in Censor Certification for Jana Nayagan, which stars Vijay. The film has reportedly been awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification for several months, leading to speculation and criticism from sections of the film’s team. Earlier, the makers had suggested that the delay might be linked to the govt. However, Pawan Kalyan dismissed those claims during a recent interview with Thanthi TV, stating that it would be unfair to attribute the issue to other interferences.



Pawan Kalyan on Jana Nayagan delay



Addressing the matter, the Ustaad Bhagat Singh star said the delay appeared to stem from procedural complications rather than any influence. He stressed that decisions taken by the CBFC function independently and should not be linked to others. "The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the Censor Board level, and that's not right," Pawan said according to a report by India Today. His comments came amid ongoing debate about the reasons behind the stalled certification process for the Vijay starrer.

To illustrate his point, Pawan Kalyan cited his own upcoming film OG as an example of how the certification process works. He revealed that members of his film’s team had suggested that his affiliation might help secure a more lenient certificate from the board. The actor said he firmly rejected that idea, pointing out that the film contains significant violence and therefore deserved the rating given by the authorities. "My producers and my director said, 'You're a part of them, and your film has been censored A.' I asked him how he expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told him that a rule is a rule and cannot be tailor-made for those who are part of it. The CBFC still issued an A certificate. Even if I used my connections to influence the CBFC, they would clearly tell me that they are separate bodies and cannot be linked," Pawan said.

Pawan Kalyan also questioned the decision by the Jana Nayagan team to escalate the issue. According to him, the situation then becomes far more complicated and moves beyond the direct control of filmmakers. He suggested that such steps often prolong the process instead of resolving it quickly, adding another layer of complexity to an already delayed certification matter.

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