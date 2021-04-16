Pawan Kalyan tests negative for COVID 19 after his personal staff and associates contracted the virus

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan who is basking in the success of his recent flick 'Vakeel Saab' has allegedly underwent the COVID 19 test at a private hospital. Reports suggest that he went to Trinity hospital in Hyderabad to get his tests done and reportedly tested negative for the deadly virus. Photos surfaced online and it is reported that Producer Naga Vamsi accompanied him when he went to get himself tested. Reportedly, a majority of his staff and associates tested positive only last week.

Hence, he had to undergo isolation for a week and halt his other activities for a while. It is also reported that the actor will continue to stay in isolation for a few more days. It is reported that he will resume shoot of the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit film 'Ayyapanum Koshiyum' soon after the isolation period is over. The remake is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sitara Entertainments banner. The film shoot is expected to be wrapped by July 2021.

Meanwhile, he also has Krish’s period drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu in his kitty. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink. The film was lauded by fans and critics alike. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu lauded Pawan Kalyan and the rest of the cast and crew for their tremendous acting in the film. It is expected that more details about his next upcoming films will be officially announced by the makers soon.

