Pawan Kalyan tests positive for COVID 19; Undergoing treatment at home; SEE PHOTO
Pawan Kalyan has tested COVID-19 positive and is under home quarantine.
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at home.
శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారికి కోవిడ్ పాజిటివ్
ఆయన క్షేమం... కొనసాగుతున్న చికిత్స pic.twitter.com/089nooZUlV
— JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 16, 2021
Credits :Twitter
You may like these
Pawan Kalyan tests negative for COVID 19 after his personal staff and associates contracted the virus
Pawan Kalyan goes into self quarantine after his personal staff and security test positive for COVID 19
EXCLUSIVE: Nivetha Thomas says that Vakeel Saab’s reach is far & wide because of Pawan Kalyan’s presence in it
Ram Charan is all praises for power star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab; Congratulates and thanks the team for it
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue