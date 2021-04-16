  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan tests positive for COVID 19; Undergoing treatment at home; SEE PHOTO

Pawan Kalyan has tested COVID-19 positive and is under home quarantine.
2462 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan tests positive for COVID 19; Undergoing treatment at home; SEE PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at home. 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Pawan Kalyan tests negative for COVID 19 after his personal staff and associates contracted the virus
Jr NTR gets overwhelmed and hugs Pawan Kalyan after watching Vakeel Saab
Pawan Kalyan goes into self quarantine after his personal staff and security test positive for COVID 19
EXCLUSIVE: Nivetha Thomas says that Vakeel Saab’s reach is far & wide because of Pawan Kalyan’s presence in it
Ram Charan is all praises for power star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab; Congratulates and thanks the team for it
Megastar Chiranjeevi heaps praises on Power Star’s Vakeel Saab; Says 'Terrific Act by Pawan Kalyan'
close