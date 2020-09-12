Pawan Kalyan thanks Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their contribution to the families of his deceased fans

Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter space and thanked Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their financial contributions to the families of Pawan Kalyan's deceased fans.

On the birthday of megastar Pawan Kalyan, three of his fans passed away in Chittoor after they got electrocuted while trying to put up a poster for Pawan Kalyan. Celebrities across the Telugu film industry offered their condolences online, and a few came forward to offer financial aid to the families of the deceased fans. Ram Charan offered Rs 2.5 lakh to each of the families of deceased, while Allu Arjun offered Rs 2 lakh to each of the family of deceased.

Thanking their kind gesture, Pawan Kalyan today took to his Twitter space and posted heart felt notes. He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to Sri @alluarjun garu for standing by the families of deceased, by giving 6 lakhs(2 lakhs to each). My Good wishes to you.” Thanking Ram Charan, he wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to Sri @AlwaysRamCharan for his kindhearted gesture of sending Rs 7.5 lakhs(2.5 to each) to the 3 deceased Janasainiks families, who had lost their lives in a tragic accident in Chittoor. Your compassionate gesture will be remembered. Thank you.”

My heartfelt thanks to Sri @AlwaysRamCharan for his kindhearted gesture of sending Rs 7.5 lakhs(2.5 to each) to the 3 deceased Janasainiks families, who had lost their lives in a tragic accident in Chittoor.

Your compassionate gesture will be remembered. Thank you. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 12, 2020

My heartfelt thanks to

Sri @alluarjun garu for standing by the families of deceased, by giving 6 lakhs( 2lakhs to each). My Good wishes to you. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 12, 2020

The three fans died while erecting banners on the Kuppam-Palamaner highway in Andhra Pradesh for Pawan Kalyan's birthday. A railing in the banner got in touch with a live wire above, and the three fans died after being electrocuted. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, Ram Charan has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in his kitty, while Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa.

