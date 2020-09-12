  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan thanks Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their contribution to the families of his deceased fans

Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter space and thanked Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their financial contributions to the families of Pawan Kalyan's deceased fans.
18219 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan thanks Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their contribution to the families of his deceased fansPawan Kalyan thanks Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their contribution to the families of his deceased fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the birthday of megastar Pawan Kalyan, three of his fans passed away in Chittoor after they got electrocuted while trying to put up a poster for Pawan Kalyan. Celebrities across the Telugu film industry offered their condolences online, and a few came forward to offer financial aid to the families of the deceased fans. Ram Charan offered Rs 2.5 lakh to each of the families of deceased, while Allu Arjun offered Rs 2 lakh to each of the family of deceased.

Thanking their kind gesture, Pawan Kalyan today took to his Twitter space and posted heart felt notes. He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to Sri @alluarjun garu for standing by the families of deceased, by giving 6 lakhs(2 lakhs to each). My Good wishes to you.” Thanking Ram Charan, he wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to Sri @AlwaysRamCharan for his kindhearted gesture of sending Rs 7.5 lakhs(2.5 to each) to the 3 deceased Janasainiks families, who had lost their lives in a tragic accident in Chittoor. Your compassionate gesture will be remembered. Thank you.”

See his Tweets here:


Also Read: As Mahesh Babu starts working for the first time after lockdown, his NEW LOOK lights up the internet

The three fans died while erecting banners on the Kuppam-Palamaner highway in Andhra Pradesh for Pawan Kalyan's birthday. A railing in the banner got in touch with a live wire above, and the three fans died after being electrocuted. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, Ram Charan has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in his kitty, while Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement