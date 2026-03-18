Pawan Kalyan to work with director Mohan Raja after Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s release? Find out

Pawan Kalyan is all set to appear in theaters with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, releasing on March 19, 2026. Now, as per reports, the Power Star may collaborate with director Mohan Raja for an upcoming film.

Pawan Kalyan to next work with director Mohan Raja?

According to a report by 123Telugu, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather director Mohan Raja has narrated a script to Pawan Kalyan . The actor and director are reportedly in discussions about the project, with TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory expected to bankroll it. However, this remains unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made.

Previously, Mohan Raja helmed the Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather, a remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer. The film follows the story of Brahma, who must fill the power vacuum left by the death of a powerful leader, while ambitious individuals attempt to usurp him.

Apart from Chiranjeevi , the film also featured Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Murali Sharma, Tanya Ravichandran, and others in key roles. Additionally, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Power Star Pawan Kalyan will next appear in the lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh , directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows the story of a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values. A tribal boy grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firmly against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Initially, there were reports that the film would be a remake of Vijay-starrer Theri, directed by Atlee. However, the director has dismissed these claims.

Apart from PSPK, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajeev Kanakala, Gautami, and others in key roles.

With a screenplay penned by Dasaradh based on a story by Harish Shankar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with background scores by Thaman S. Additionally, Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas serves as the editor.

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