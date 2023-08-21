Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh NOT shelved; here's a big update

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's much-awaited film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been the talk of the town since its inception. They together delivered one of the all-time blockbusters- Gabbar Singh. While there's a lot of anticipation around the film, confirmed reports state the film is not shelved and is right on track.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's massive new schedule will kickstart on September 5th. In this lengthy schedule, the makers will shoot a few crucial sequences with Pawan Kalyan and others. A massive set has been erected for this upcoming key schedule of Ustaad Bhagat Singh under the supervision of production designer, Anand Sai. The first glimpse of the fil witnessed Pawan Kalyan in a massy, energetic, and dynamic character of a police officer and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store next.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's first glimpse

The blockbuster combo is back for this action-drama that is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar producing it. Sreeleela is the leading lady in the film while Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh and Temper Vamsi essay supporting roles.

Advertisement

Ustaad Bhagat Singh has music by Devi Sri Prasad, while Ayananka Bose is the cinematographer and Chota K Prasad is the editor. Stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman will choreograph the action sequences.

Pawan Kalyan's last film BRO's box office collection

Talking about Power Star's last release BRO, this Sai Dharam Tej co-starrer collected approx Rs. 70.25 crores on the first weekend. Directed by Samuthirakani and screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas, BRO was backed by People Media Factory and Zee Studios. It is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan attend Brahmanandam's son Siddharth's wedding reception