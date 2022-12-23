Pawan Kalyan visits sets of Veera Simha Reddy; Poses for PIC with Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan and team

According to reports, Pawan Kalyan was in the same studio, shooting for his period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The power star interacted with Balakrishna and the team of Veera Simha Reddy. Sharing the pic on Twitter, the makers wrote, "A frame for the ages. Veera Mallu meets Veera Simha Reddy. Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna and the team of #VeeraSimhaReddy with @PawanKalyan on the sets."

Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna met and their pics have currently taken the internet by storm. Yes, the power star met Balakrishna on the sets of his upcoming film Veera Simha Reddy. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a perfect frame featuring Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, and the team.

Pic of Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan at Veera Simha Reddy sets

Veera Simha Reddy's release date

The action entertainer will clash at the box office with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Thalapathy Vijay's Varasudu. Along with Waltair Veerayya and Varasudu, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is also releasing for Sankranthi/Pongal but will see a major occupation in Tamil Nadu as its Tamil film.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, Kannada star Duniya Vijay is also making his Tollywood debut with this movie as the antagonist, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a crucial role in the film, along with Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar in secondary roles.

Financed by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the technical crew of the movie has Naveen Nooli on board the team as the editor, Rishi Punjabi as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, ace composer S Thaman has provided the tunes for the action entertainer.

According to the reports, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a fresh avatar in Veera Simha Reddy. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

Conceptualized and helmed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the venture further stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal in important roles, along with the rest. Billed as an action-adventure drama, the movie has been set in the 17th century, against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

