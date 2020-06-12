Pawan Kalyan wants Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Trivikram Srinivas to finalise a script for their upcoming film?

Now, as per the latest news reports, Pawan Kalyan has requested the south director to finalise a script for their upcoming film. The Power Star and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas have previously collaborated on films like Jalsa, Atharintiki Daredi and Agnyathavaasi.

The southern star Pawan Kalyan is essaying the lead in the highly anticipated film, Vakeel Saab. The film helmed by Venu Sriram will see Pawan Kalyan essaying the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Now, as per the latest news reports, Pawan Kalyan has requested the south director to finalise a script for their upcoming film. The Power Star and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas have previously collaborated on films like Jalsa, Atharintiki Daredi and Agnyathavaasi.

Now, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Gabbar Singh actor wants to play the lead in a film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The director is riding high on the success of his recent blockbuster called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film had Allu Arjun in the lead. The fans and film audiences loved the stellar performance by the Stylish Star, and gave the film a thundering response at the box office. The fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement on the film which will mark Power Star and Trivikram Srinivas' fourth film.

The actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan will be featuring in the much-awaited drama called Vakeel Saab. This film is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film Vakeel Saab will be an engaging and challenging courtroom drama. Pawan Kalyan will also star in a film which will be helmed by Harish Shankar. The fans now looking forward to see the film Vakeel Saab on the big screen.

