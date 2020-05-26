Pawan Kalyan will not resume the shooting of Vakeel Saab from July?

The actor cum politician who is fondly known as Power Star will reportedly get back to the shooting of the Venu Sriram directorial after some time, but not in the month of July.

The makers of the southern drama, Vakeel Saab, are reportedly planning to get back to filming work in the month of July. The news reports also suggest that the lead actor Pawan Kalyan may not be able to resume shoot in the month of July. But, the actor has reportedly started work on the dubbing of Vakeel Saab. The actor cum politician who is fondly known as Power Star will reportedly get back to the shooting of the Venu Sriram directorial after some time, but not in the month of July. The actor who is currently at home is busy with the dubbing work. According to previous news reports, the filmmakers have received permission to kick start the production and filming work from the month of June.

The makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer are, therefore, hopeful of resuming the filming work from July. The makers of Vakeel Saab are also hoping to release the film by Dusshera. There is no official word out yet, but the fans are hoping that the film releases once the lockdown is lifted. The Coronavirus pandemic had brought the filming and production work to a complete standstill. All the films shut their work and many filmmakers have postponed the release of their respective films.

The permission to shoot from the month of June surely has brought some respite to the directors and producers, who were uncertain about the future of their films. Recently, news reports suggested that some south films will be released on an OTT platform. Jyothika's film titled Ponmagal Vandhal is one such film that will be releasing on a digital streaming platform.

