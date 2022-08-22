Pawan Kalyan wishes Chiranjeevi on his 67th birthday: My beloved brother whom I love, respect & adore

Pawan Kalyan took to twitter and posted a special birthday wish for Megastar Chiranjeevi as he turned 67 today.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 22, 2022 08:55 AM IST  |  492
Pawan Kalyan wishes Chiranjeevi on his 67th birthday
Pawan Kalyan took to twitter and posted a special birthday wish for Megastar Chiranjeevi as he turned 67 today, "Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life  #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."

Check out the post below:

