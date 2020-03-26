Pawan Kalyan to work from home to wrap up his portions for Vakeel Saab

Tollywood megastar Pawan Kalyan is preparing to finish his portions of dubbing for his upcoming film Vakeel Saab, while being home for selfquarantine.

At a time when the whole nation is on lockdown, professionals from various sectors are working from home. However, in a first, it has been reported that Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to work from home in order to wrap up the post-production works of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab. Apparently, a dubbing studio is all set to be made at the actor’s home and he would dub his portions for the film while observing self-quarantine.

This will help the makers wrap up the portions of Pawan Kalyan in the film. The outbreak of COVID-19 has given a strong blow to the makers of Vakeel Saab too. It was reported earlier that the Pawan Kalyan starrer’s shooting has been postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Vakeel Saab's final leg of shoot is still pending, which will be shot after the current crisis subsides. Earlier, it was reported that Vakeel Saab will hit the big screens on May 15, 2020. However, it can be expected that the film’s release date could be postponed.

Meanwhile, the makers of Vakeel Saab recently revealed the female cast members. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. The film is being directed by Sriram Venu will be and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has delivered some megahit movies with Pawan Kalyan, has been roped in to write dialogues for this film too.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More