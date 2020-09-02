Pawan Kalyan's 3 fans die of electrocution while prepping up for his birthday; Chiranjeevi offers condolences

In a shocking yet unfortunate incident, three fans of Pawan Kalyan died of electrocution while putting up banners for his birthday on Tuesday morning.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 49th birthday today, and fans across the country are leaving no stone unturned to make it a special occasion. However, in a shocking yet unfortunate incident, three fans of Pawan Kalyan died of electrocution while putting up banners for his birthday on Tuesday morning. According to media reports, the three fans came in contact with a live wire and that led to their death. The iron railing of the banner touched a live wire and they were electrocuted to death. The shocking incident took place in Shantipuram area of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena chief is lending financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased.

30-year-old Somasekhar, his brother 32-year-old Rajendra and their friend 28-year-old Arunachalam are identified as the three fans of Pawan Kalyan who died on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and sent out a strong message requesting fans to be careful and think about the family first. The Sye Raa star also expressed his condolences and urged fans to be responsible for their family.

He tweeted in Telugu, "Three people died of electric shock while hosting a banner for Pawan's birthday in Chittoor. My deepest sympathies to their families. But be careful about your life. Do everything for your family."

Allu Arjun also took to Twitter and offered condolences to the family of the deceased. He also donated Rs 2 Lakh each to their families.

Chiranjeevi wished Pawan Kalyan with a throwback picture and a sweet message:

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink.

