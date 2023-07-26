Pawan Kalyan's advice to Tamil cinema, Sai Dharam Tej on working in film: 4 statements by actors at Bro event

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Bro is gearing up for a grand release this week. On Tuesday, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad and it was attended by Pawan, Dharam Tej along with Varun Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej as guests. It was a visual treat for mega fans to witness all of them together.

Along with the grand affair, what caught the attention is Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's speeches. While Powerstar addressed the new rules of the Tamil film industry, working on the film, living his dream about being an actor and the Virupaksha actor revealed how Bro happened for him and his reaction working with his uncle.

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's speech at Bro pre-release event

Powerstar spoke about living the dream by being an actor in his speech at the pre-release event, "Only cinema has given me so much love and respect from people. Before I even came into the film industry, Brahmanandam garu had been watching since I was a small boy. Seeing this enormous love from audiences, sometimes I feel as if I am dreaming a dream. In fact, it's not the life that I wanted to live. God has given me to make me reach my destiny. I never dreamt of becoming an actor. My words are very few. As Samuthirakani has rightly said, it is not what we take, it is what we give to society. Bro materialised in a special time when the lockdown was imposed and I was not able to go into the public because of the situation outside."



Respect for actors

The Vakeel Saab actor further said he has immense respect for actors because they provide employment to 1,000 families with films. He also added, "And at the same time, when I do a cinema, I would like to hit a massive success at the box office. That competitiveness should be there. If films like Baahubali and RRR keep coming, Telugu pride runs into your blood, that's the high you get in the end.”

Pawan Kalyan gives advice to Tamil industry on how to deliver global films like RRR

Pawan Kalyan became the first celeb to react to new rules about Tamil Cinema FEFSI rules. The actor said, "Lately, I came across a statement mentioning that the Tamil cinema seems to be restricting itself with certain boundaries. On the other hand, the Telugu film industry appears to be open to embracing actors and technicians from various linguistic backgrounds. It is suggested that the Tamil film industry should also encourage talent from other languages to participate in their movies. Only then will the Tamil film industry be able to produce global films on par with movies like RRR."

Sai Dharam Tej about working on Bro

Sai Dharam Tej reveals how Bro happened to him and said he was shocked when his uncle called him to do the lead in Bro. The Republic actor stated, "When Kalyan babai called me and told me about a story in which I am the main and lead and he has a key character. I could not believe what he was telling me. I didn't agree with what he said. Later, I understood that director Samuthirakani convinced me to do the role because he wanted to make me cry. And he accomplished the task so successfully. This happened long before I met with an accident. Later, Kalyan garu assured me everything about how to go about. And we were successful in wrapping up on time. All fans would feel proud about this fantasy drama Bro."

