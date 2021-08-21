Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak break time is all about blazing guns with his aura & style; Watch VIDEO

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the two popular stars are teaming up together for an upcoming Telugu film titled Bheemla Nayak movie. The makers shared a video of Pawan Kalyan from the sets and called it ' Bheemla Nayak' break time style. The video shows Pawan Kalyan in white kurta pajama, blazing guns and walking in style and aura.

After receiving a staggering response with the first glimpse teaser of Pawan Kalyan, makers are leaving no stone unturned to make fans excited with new updates every day. Today, the makers shared a BTS video of Pawan Kalyan and it is making fans go gaga. His energy and swag are a visual treat to fans. It was also mentioned that the film will be released as it was slated for Makar Sankranti, 12 January 2020. Watch the video here:

Pawan Kalyan is essaying a powerful and headstrong police officer named Bheemla Nayak. The movie is also named after his character's name. A big update about the movie will be released on Pawan Kalyan's birthday, on September 2.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film explores the ego clashes between two people in a village community. According to reports, Rana is appearing in the role of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Biju Menon. Sagar K Chandra of Ayyare fame is directing the film and dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas. Nithya Menen will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan and Aishwarya Rajesh opposite Rana. Music is composed by S Thaman.