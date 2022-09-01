Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Powerstar's re-release Jalsa creates a record; Fans to donate the collection

After Superstar Mahesh Babu's Pokiri special screening for his birthday, now, for Pawan Kalyan's birthday, his blockbuster film Jalsa has also been re-released today. On the special occasion of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 51st birthday, which is on September 2, fans and distributors re-released his 2008 film Jalsa to celebrate.

The film was released today in theaters and is receiving a massive response. Fans are celebrating like never before and are going over the power star. According to the reports, the special shows will be screened in 4k quality on September 1st. All technical formalities have been checked regarding this film.

Reportedly, over 501 shows have been arranged for Jalsa’s special screening and the Jana Sena Chief’s fans are creating records. Pawan’s fans will donate the collected amount to Janasena and a portion of the amount will be used for the deceased families of farmers.

To date, the project remains to be the highest-grossing film in Pawan Kalyan’s cinematic career. For unversed, the trend of releasing the first look of a new film was set by Jalsa.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind, under the Geetha Arts banner starring Pawan Kalyan, Ileana, Parvati Melton, Kamalinee Mukerji, Mukesh Rishi and Prakash Raj. The soundtrack of the film composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Mahesh Babu was another reason why the film is still a classic blockbuster as he provided voice-over to Jalsa.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is all ready to once again take over the silver screens with the upcoming period action entertainer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This much-awaited project is scheduled to hit the big screens on the 30 of March in 2023, and in order to maintain hype for this highly awaited drama, the makers will be revealing a preview from the movie shortly. Named "Power Glance", the video will be reaching the audience on 2nd September this year.