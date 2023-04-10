Pawan Kalyan's blockbuster film Vakeel Saab to get a sequel, director Venu Sriram confirms; Deets inside

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, became a blockbuster hit at the box office. The Telugu remake managed to impress the audiences and also became the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2020. now, after two years of release, the director Venu Sriram confirmed the sequel.

Recently, on April 9, the film clocked two years of release and fans celebrated the special occasion on Twitter. Director Venu Sriram revealed that Vakeel Saab 2 is currently in the works. He revealed that he is writing the script currently. More details about the sequel can be only announced further as the Hindi film Pink didn't have any sequel or second part. So it is to be awaited and watch what the Vakeel Saab will bring out to the audiences in the sequel.

The director also confirmed Vakeel Saab will be re-released soon, following the trend. The Tollywood industry has been re-releasing blockbuster movies on the occasion of the actor's birthdays. Movies like Ram Charan's Orange, Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, Allu Arjun's Desamuduru, Dhanush's 3, and many others were released.

Vakeel Saab is a legal drama film, written and directed by Venu Sriram. The film was produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, and Boney Kapoor under their banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan.



Upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also commenced shooting for Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Apart from this, Pawan Kalyan has teamed up with his niece Sai Dharam Tej for an upcoming film, which is tentatively titled PSKSDT. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023. He also announced his forthcoming film Sahoo director Sujeeth