Pawan Kalyan’s BRO OTT release: Here’s where and when you can watch the Samuthirakani directorial

Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu superstar made a comeback to the silver screen after a short break with BRO, the supernatural fantasy film. The project, which is helmed by senior actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani, however, emerged as a moderate success at the box office. Pawan Kalyan shared the screen with his nephew, young actor Sai Dharam Tej for the first time in his career in the film, which is now gearing up for its grand OTT release soon.

As per the latest updates, the Samuthirakani directorial, which was released in July, this year, is now gearing up for its grand OTT release. The Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej starrer started streaming on the renowned OTT platform Netflix on August 25, 2023, Friday. The supernatural fantasy drama is reportedly available for streaming on four Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. 

