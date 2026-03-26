Pawan Kalyan’s Bro sequel on cards? Director Samuthirakani confirms waiting for ‘green signal’ from actor

Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Durgha Tej, was released on July 28, 2023. As the fantasy comedy film approaches its third anniversary, director Samuthirakani has confirmed that the sequel’s script has been completed.

Samuthirakani confirms Pawan Kalyan’s Bro sequel on cards

According to Aakashavaani, Samuthirakani was spotted at an event where he interacted with the media. During the interaction, the filmmaker confirmed that the writing for the Bro sequel had been completed. The actor-director said, “The script for Bro 2 is ready, just waiting for Pawan Kalyan anna’s green signal.”

For those unaware, Bro follows the story of Markandeyulu, also known as Mark, a workaholic IT professional who is obsessed with climbing the corporate ladder while neglecting his family. His life takes a sudden turn when he dies in a car accident, leaving his family in financial and emotional turmoil.

After his death, Mark encounters a mysterious figure known as “Time” or Titan, who grants him a second chance by allowing him to return to Earth for 90 days to correct his mistakes.

During this phase, Mark realizes how much he had neglected his loved ones and the responsibilities he was meant to fulfill. Determined to make things right, he sets out to resolve his family’s problems, ensuring their stability and restoring balance in his life.

Alongside Kalyan and Sai, the film also featured Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, and others in key roles. The Telugu-language film is a remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham and received mixed reviews upon its release. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh , directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows the story of a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values. The protagonist grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage, standing firmly against injustice and taking on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Apart from PSPK, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajeev Kanakala, and Gautami in key roles.

Looking ahead, there have been several rumors regarding the actor’s upcoming projects. However, his team has officially stated that he has not signed any new films, and any announcements will be made by him in due course.

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