Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai hits back at troll for abusing her over their divorce

Renu Desai, who is an actress in Tollywood and former wife of Pawan Kalyan, always manages to catch headlines. The actress has now shared a comment posted by Pawan Kalyan's fan and spoke about the divorce's dark reality. She mentioned that when she spoke about divorce, Pawan Kalyan's fans abused her and when she spoke about an issue supporting him, opponents bashed her.

A fan posted an objectionable comment on her divorce, saying that's why Pawan Kalyan kicked you out. She posted a screenshot of the comment and wrote, "When I spoke about the reality of my divorce and what happened with the cheating my ex husbands fan’s abused me. Now, when I spoke the truth as a citizen of the country in his favour, his haters are abusing me…first I was accused of taking money to talk about divorce from the anti people and now I am accused of taking money from the pro people of my ex husband…all I did is speak the truth in both the situations and not a word mor I guess this is the price I will have to pay for falling in love and speaking the truth. if it’s my destiny, then so be it…please begin the abuse."

Last week, Renu Desai posted a video and reacted strongly to comments made by politicians about making web series on Pawan Kalyan's three marriages. She urged them not to involve their kids in the controversy. The ex-wife said, "he is the child of the other two. It is true that I was personally hurt by him. I am moved on but.. if personal life is kept aside, I believe he will do good for the society."

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's marriage

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai entered wedlock in 2009 and the couple parted ways in 2012. The couple have two kids– Akhira and Aadhya. Renu and Kalyan have acted together in films like Badri and Johny.

Upcoming films

Renu Desai is making her comeback to the big screens after 18 years. She will be seen playing the real-life character of Hemalatha Lavanam, an Indian social worker, and writer, in Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao. Impressed by the director’s vision and research to make a biopic on the notorious thief, set in the 70s.

