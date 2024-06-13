Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai recalls styling him for movies as she selects clothes for kids Akira and Aadhya

Konidela Pawan Kalyan, also known as Powerstar, became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (June 12). The actor-turned-politician is receiving congratulations and warm wishes from across the state. Actress Renu Desai, former wife of the Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan also extended greetings to the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Renu Desai sends luck to Pawan Kalyan in a heartfelt video ft kids Akira and Aadya

Desai took to her Instagram and posted a touching video of their children, Akira and Aadya, preparing for the oath-taking ceremony. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, “And this is how my cuties got ready for their Nanas big day over video call”

Furthermore, she went on to sent her warmest wishes to Pawan Kalyan, writing, “wishing Kalyan garu lots of luck for his wish to do good for the AP state and society”

The actress also took a trip down memory lane and recalled how at one point she styled Pawan Kalyan for movies and is now styling their kids for their father’s big day.

Check out the post below:

Renu Desai cherishes good times with Pawan Kalyan

Desai reminisced about her good times working with the Powerstar when she used to set costumes for the actor.

Cherishing the good old days in her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “I am known for styling clothes for their father in films. But, this is a personal true joy for me in selecting clothes for my children for their father’s function.”

More about Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan

For the unversed, Desai and Pawan Kalyan got married in 2009. The power couple has two children, Akira and Aadya. Despite divorcing a few years ago, their children were raised by Desai.

Nevertheless, Akira and Aadya consistently attend all significant events in the Mega family.

More about Renu Desai

Renu Desai is an Indian actress, director, producer, stylist, and former model. She debuted in film with the 2000 romantic action film Badri, directed by Puri Jagannadh, alongside actors like Pawan Kalyan, Amisha Patel, Prakash Raj, and others.

Desai made a comeback to the silver screen after two decades in the 2023 period action thriller Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee. Apart from Desai, the film featured Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Nupur Sanon, and others.

More about Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan's triumph in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections symbolized a resurgence in the political legacy of the Mega family. Chiranjeevi’s emotional presence on stage during the oath-taking ceremony highlighted the profound importance of this achievement, not just for Kalyan himself but for the enduring legacy of the Mega family in politics.

Regarding his work front in the movie industry, the actor-politician also has a couple of films releasing this year including They Call Him OG.

