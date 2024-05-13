Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai reveals daughter Aadya’s secret Instagram account with Mother’s Day post

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan have been apart for a long time, and their children have been staying with her. To protect their daughter Aadya's privacy and shield her from any negativity on social media, her parents have always kept her social media handle private. However, it appears that things have taken a different turn now.

Renu recently shared a new Instagram post, showcasing how Aadya celebrated Mother's Day by sharing some of their cherished old pictures in an Instagram story. Aadya also expressed her love for her mom by writing, “Happy mother’s day to this gorgeous lady I am lucky enough to call my mummy.”

Check out the post shared by Renu Desai

The new Instagram post confirms Aadya has a social media account, but Renu has kept the account name hidden, making it hard for others to find. This is likely to prevent any unwanted comments on her daughter's social media presence, which could be influenced by either her own or Pawan Kalyan's public image.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai were in a live-in relationship in 2001 before getting married in 2009. They had a daughter the following year. Unfortunately, they separated in 2012 at Pawan Kalyan's request, as mentioned by Desai in an interview. They also have a son named Akira Nandan.

On the Workfront

Renu Desai who is known for her acting ventures and stints as a costume designer was last in the film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The 2023 Ravi Teja starrer movie had the actress playing the role of Hemalatha Lavanam, a social reformer. The flick also marked her return to the big screen after the 2003 movie Johnny.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan has been busy with his political career as the actor-turned-politician is contesting in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh elections. Moreover, the actor is also set to feature in leading roles in films like OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

