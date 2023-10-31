Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai reveals why she's not attending Varun Tej's Wedding in Italy

In the heart of Italy, the most adored couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, are gearing up for a spectacular wedding on November 1. The excitement is palpable as the bride, groom, and their guests have already gathered at the enchanting wedding location.

Not only are the lovebirds about to embark on their journey of togetherness, but their wedding has also captured the attention of their star-studded guest list. The attendees include members of the megastar family, such as Ram Charan with his family, Allu Arjun and his family, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, Nithiin and Shalini, and more.

In an intriguing twist, Renu Desai, the ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan, has made a surprising revelation regarding Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding. During an interview with a YouTube channel (MAHAA MAX), Renu Desai was asked by the reporter why she was not attending the wedding of Varun and Lavanya.

Renu revealed that she would not be attending the wedding. However, the actress chose not to attend the wedding as she did not want to cause any discomfort to the family. Reports reveal that Renu Desai was indeed extended an invitation to be a part of the extravagant wedding celebration.

Renu Desai did not disclose the main reason for her absence from the wedding, but she further added in the interview that she has seen Varun since the age of eight and is very happy to see the beautiful couple finally getting married. She also expressed her warm wishes and extended blessings to the couple.

More about Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai met on the sets of the 2000 blockbuster film Badri, and their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life relationship. Their bond grew stronger when they appeared together again in the film Johnny in 2003, and they tied the knot in 2009. The couple welcomed a son, Akira Nandan, and a daughter, Aadhya. Despite their shared journey, Pawan and Renu chose to separate in 2012.

On the work front of Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan

Renu Desai is set to play a significant role in the upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee and starring Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Sudev Nair, and others.

Pawan Kalyan was most recently seen in the film BRO, directed by Samuthirakani and co-starring Sai Dharam Tej. He will next be seen in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pawan Kalyan's political activities. Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in OG which is directed by Sujeeth.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan is set to appear in the film Ustad Bhagat Singh with Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, and Gauthami. The film is an official remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee and starring Thalapathy Vijay.

