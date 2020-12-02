Pawan Kalyan's ex wife Renu Desai shares a heartwarming picture of him with their kids; Calls it rare moments

Renu Desai shared a monochrome picture of Pawan Kalyan sharing a priceless moment with their kids Akira and Aadhya.

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife and actress Renu Desai has treated her fans with a super beautiful and priceless photo of actor-politician with their kids. The actress took to social media and shared a monochrome picture of Pawan Kalyan sharing a heartwarming moment with kids Akira and Aadhya. Calling it rare moments, Renu wrote, "Certain beautiful photographs have to be shared, they can’t just stay in the photo album of your phone...Some rare moments captured by me on my phone camera."

Earlier, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Renu had shared how motherhood changed her life. The actress said, "We understand our responsibility in terms of our work, parents, friends, relatives but the moment you have a baby that becomes totally a different responsibility as a mother. It changes you completely, be it physically, emotionally or mentally. It is a huge change. I had Akira when I was just 23, so I've actually grown up with my child."

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in his upcoming comeback film titled, Vakeel Saab. The film is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. The makers recently resumed the shoot in Hyderabad and are eyeing Sankranthi 2021 for the grand release.

