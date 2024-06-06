Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai spills beans about getting phone call from son Akira after meeting PM Modi

Pawan Kalyan is riding high with his historic win at the Assembly Election. The actor met PM Narendra Modi with his son Akira Nandan while he was in Delhi to attend a special cabinet session. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Renu Desai has reacted to her son's meeting with Mr Modi by sharing pictures on her Instagram.

Renu Desai, the ex-wife of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, has responded to her son’s meeting with PM Modi. She took to her Instagram to share pictures of PM along with Akira Nandan and Pawan Kalyan.

Sharing the heartwarming pictures, she wrote, “I have been a BJP person since day one and today to see my son beside our awesome PM Modi garu has left me so overwhelmed and emotional want to say and write so much about this but no words are doing justice to my emotions right now.’’

Further, she also mentioned how her son called her after meeting the PM and said that Narendra Modi had a magnetic aura around him, and he could feel his strong personality and presence.

Meanwhile, a video of the Vakeel Saab actor meeting his elder brother and legendary actor Chiranjeevi has surfaced online. Pawan was also accompanied by his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and son, Akira Nandan, and he met Ram Charan and Varun Tej.

In the video, Pawan is seen touching his brother's feet while lying down as a gesture of respect. After that, the entire family came together for a cake-cutting ceremony, and everyone celebrated the Tholi Prema's great victory.

Pawan Kalyan on the work front

Apart from his political ventures, Pawan Kalyan is preparing for his highly anticipated film OG, also known as They Call Him OG. The film is planned to be released this year and will feature him in a highly entertaining action thriller. The story of OG revolves around a ferocious gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year absence to assassinate a mafia lord.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film features a stellar cast, including Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and many other talented actors.

