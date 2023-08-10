Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai strongly reacts to 'web-series' controversy; requests to not drag kids

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai parted ways in 2009 and have two kids- Akira Nandan and Aadya. Despite so many years of divorce, they also manage to catch the headlines as Pawan is also a politician now. The opposition party always throws bad tantrums on him and his personal life. Recently, a few politicians said that they will make a web series about Pawan Kalyan's three marriages.

Now, the actor's ex-wife Renu Desai reacted strongly to the ongoing controversy as she posted a video. Some politicians are saying on social media that they will make web series and movies on the marriages of film actor and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan.. that is not a good thing, in the fact that he is the child of the other two. It is true that I was personally hurt by him. I am moved on but.. if personal life is kept aside, I believe he will do good for the society. Politically Pawan will always have my support. If there is politics, keep it professional.. but don't drag our personal lives into it."

Renu Desai slams politicians for saying they will make web series about Pawan Kalyan's three marriages

About Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai

Pawan Kalyan fell in love with Renu Desai on the sets of Badri and moved into a live-in relationship with her. After dating for three years, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, named Akira. This was when the actor was still in a marriage with his first wife Nandini. Later, after their divorce in 2008, he tied the knot with Renu in 2009 and welcomed his second child, a baby girl named Aadhya.

Later in 2012, the couple officially got divorced. He is currently married for the third time to Russian model, Anna Lezhneva. They also have two kids- a boy and a girl.

ALSO READ: Bholaa Shankar in trouble? Distributor approaches court seeking stay on Chiranjeevi starrer's release