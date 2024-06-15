Pawan Kalyan's fans go berserk as his son Akira Nandan gets clicked at the theaters for Thammudu’s re-release

As Pawan Kalyan’s Thammudu was released on its 25th anniversary today, his firstborn, Akira Nandan was spotted at the theaters to watch his father’s blockbuster film in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan clicked at the theatres

Making a comeback to the big screens after 25 years, Pawan Kalyan starrer Thammudu was released in theaters today (June 15). Written and directed by PA Arun Prasad, the sports action film was originally released in 1999 and has been a cult favorite for the actor’s fans.

Amidst the release, Akira Nandan, son of the actor-turned-politician was spotted arriving at the theaters to watch his father’s iconic film.

Clad in a black hoodie and denim, the young boy looked as dashing as his father. As soon as the fans saw him, they went mad.

After the 2024 general elections, Akira Nandan grabbed attention when he met the honorable Narendra Modi with his father, Pawan Kalyan, in Delhi. Additionally, he attended Chandrababu Naidu's oath-taking ceremony in Vijayawada along with his sister and other members of the mega family. Their father was also sworn in as the deputy chief minister.

More about Thammudu

Pawan Kalyan’s film was based on the Aamir Khan movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander which itself was inspired by the American flick Breaking Away. Thammudu was further remade into Tamil and Kannada with the titles Badri and Yuvaraja, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Shiva Rajkumar, respectively.

Thammudu revolves around the journey of a college-going spoiled brat, Subhash. His life is all about hanging out with his friends and roaming around girls.

On the other hand, his brother is a kickboxer who is the ideal son of the family, prompting their father to be proud of him. His life takes a dark turn when his rival injures his brother, making him unable to compete in a kickboxing tournament. To take revenge, Subhash trains for the tournament in place of his brother.

What’s next for Pawan Kalyan

Besides his political ventures, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the movie OG aka They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth.

Furthermore, the Vakeel Saab actor is expected to release his delayed project Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit soon. Moreover, Pawan will also be seen in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar.

